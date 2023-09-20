Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 20

7:57 AM PDT on September 20, 2023

  • BART Rethinks Schedule for Fewer Commuters (Governing)
  • SFMTA Would Need Mayor's Approval to Hike Fares (SFChron)
  • How Long Will the Smoke Last (SFGate, SFChron, Berkeleyside)
  • Fines if Speed Cameras Come? (KTLA)
  • Two Views on Driverless Cars (Bloomberg)
  • Politicos Want More Data on Driverless Cars (SFChron)
  • More on Sunset Night Market (SFChron)
  • Alexandria Theater Could Become Housing (SFChron)
  • Damaged Sex-Worker Bollards on Capp Street (MissionLocal)
  • Is San Francisco Ready for APEC? (SFChron)
  • Chance to Ride Heritage Streetcars (Railfan)
  • Commentary: Fare Evasion is a Crime (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 22

September 22, 2023
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Study: What Road Diets Mean For Older Drivers

September 22, 2023
Valencia

Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Valencia

While distracted/inattentive driving was a primary factor, the non-intuitive and dangerous center-running design almost certainly contributed

September 21, 2023
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Op-Ed: Why Is Fare Evasion Punished More Severely than Speeding?

September 21, 2023
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 21

September 21, 2023
See all posts