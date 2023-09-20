Headlines, September 20

- BART Rethinks Schedule for Fewer Commuters (Governing)
- SFMTA Would Need Mayor's Approval to Hike Fares (SFChron)
- How Long Will the Smoke Last (SFGate, SFChron, Berkeleyside)
- Fines if Speed Cameras Come? (KTLA)
- Two Views on Driverless Cars (Bloomberg)
- Politicos Want More Data on Driverless Cars (SFChron)
- More on Sunset Night Market (SFChron)
- Alexandria Theater Could Become Housing (SFChron)
- Damaged Sex-Worker Bollards on Capp Street (MissionLocal)
- Is San Francisco Ready for APEC? (SFChron)
- Chance to Ride Heritage Streetcars (Railfan)
- Commentary: Fare Evasion is a Crime (MarinIJ)
