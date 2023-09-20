Headlines, September 20

BART Rethinks Schedule for Fewer Commuters ( Governing

SFMTA Would Need Mayor's Approval to Hike Fares ( SFChron

SFChron, Berkeleyside) How Long Will the Smoke Last ( SFGate

Fines if Speed Cameras Come? ( KTLA

Two Views on Driverless Cars ( Bloomberg

Politicos Want More Data on Driverless Cars ( SFChron

More on Sunset Night Market ( SFChron

Alexandria Theater Could Become Housing ( SFChron

Damaged Sex-Worker Bollards on Capp Street ( MissionLocal

Is San Francisco Ready for APEC? ( SFChron

Chance to Ride Heritage Streetcars ( Railfan

Commentary: Fare Evasion is a Crime ( MarinIJ

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?