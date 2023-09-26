Skip to Content
This Week: Freedom to Ride, Board Meeting, Transit Accessibility

8:15 AM PDT on September 26, 2023

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday/today! Freedom to Ride: Transit and the Justice System. Join community groups, elected officials, and transit experts as they discuss the impact of the car-centric system on marginalized communities and the connection between reliable transit and reducing incarceration rates. Tuesday/today, Sept. 26, 10-11 a.m. 1324 Adeline St, Oakland.
  • Tuesday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday/tonight, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
  • Wednesday Invest in Transit Accessibility. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders at Powell BART/Muni station for a series of talks from community leaders about the importance of investing in transit elevators and escalators so everyone can get where they are going. Wednesday/Sept. 27, 10-11 a.m. Powell BART/Muni station, Market and 5th., S.F.
  • Thursday Smart City Cycling 1. This S.F. Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic and anyone already riding to hone their skills. Thursday, Sept. 28, 4-5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Full Moon Hike in Celebration of Transit Month. Join the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority on this hike and learn about native plants and animals. Friday, Sept. 29, 6:15-7:45 p.m., Spreckles Hill, 9036 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose. Register on Eventbrite.
  • Saturday 2023 Fall Ride - Fruitvale to Drake's. Celebrate California Clean Air Day and enjoy a flat, family-friendly ride along Oakland’s Martin Luther King Shoreline. Continue to Drake’s Brewing Co. in San Leandro for post-ride snacks and brews outside. Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fruitvale BART station, 3401 E 12th St, Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

