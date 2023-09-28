Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 28

7:48 AM PDT on September 28, 2023

  • Where you Can't Turn Right on Red Now (SFChron)
  • New Barricades at 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)
  • Fighting Harassment on Public Transit (Governing)
  • BART Stops for Dog (SFChron)
  • Caltrain Happy Hour (SFStandard)
  • Parklets Vandalized (SFChron)
  • Supes Want More Bike and Ped Patrols (SFExaminer)
  • Tourists Want Robotaxi to Drive Faster (SFGate)
  • Montclair Pedestrian Bridge to be Replaced (Oaklandside)
  • Letters: Teach the 'Dutch Reach' (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: The Connection Between Tents and Blocked Housing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Valencia

Commentary: Let’s Talk About the Real “Fatal Flaw” on Valencia

How many people have to die before professional advocates stop endorsing the Valencia Street "experiment" on people?

September 28, 2023
Streetsblog USABicycling

Report: America’s Historic Bike Boom is Flatlining

September 28, 2023
Disability

Transit Month Event: Disability Access is for Everyone

BART was the first accessible transit system in the country. Advocates want Bay Area transit agencies to do better at keeping buses and trains accessible for all

September 27, 2023
