Caltrain Weekend Service Suspension Between S.F. and Millbrae ( NBCBayArea

More on BART Extension Costs ( SFGate

More on No Turn on Red ( MomentumMag

More on Arguello Bike Lanes ( SFStandard

Fatal Collision in SoMa ( SFStandard

The Traffic Violence of Oakland ( Oaklandside

Carnage Continues on San Jose Streets ( SJSpotlight

Driver Hits Child in Brentwood ( EastBayTimes

Capp Street Barriers Become Permanent ( SFExaminer

Berkeley Won't Require Off-Street Parking for In-Law Units ( Berkeleyside

Commentary: Safety isn't the Only Issue with AVs ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?