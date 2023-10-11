Headlines, October 11

- Record Ferry Ridership (SFChron)
- Live Maps Coming to Transit Shelters (SFBay)
- State Money to Clean Muni Stations, Bus Stops (RailwayAge)
- Grant for Bay Area Roads + SMART Train (Patch)
- Huge West Oakland BART TOD Foreclosed (EastBayTimes)
- More on No Right on Red (SFExaminer)
- Cleanup of S.F. Bay (SFChron)
- Electric School Bus Requirements (MarinIJ)
- Linkedin Closing Downtown Office Space (SFStandard)
- Pop Ups Defy Doom Loop Narrative (SFGate)
- SV Bank Brings Events to Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
