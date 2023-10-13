Headlines, October 13

SMART Stops Late Night Service ( PressDemocrat

San Mateo Wants Alternatives to Traffic ( Peninsula360

AI Used for Bus Lane Enforcement in NY, Philly, S.F. ( BillyPenn

Forbes) Cruise Says its Cars Getting Upgrades, Won't Block Emergency Vehicles ( SFExaminer

Novato Considers E-Bike, Scooter Regs ( MarinIJ

Driver Hits Crossing Guard ( EastBayTimes

Driver Crashes into Car, Car Crashes into Muni ( SFStandard

Fight Continues over Use of "Mission Greenway" ( MissionLocal

S.F. Permit Process Still Blocking Housing ( SFChron

Upcoming Book Launch: Portraits of Muni ( IndyBay

Commentary: The BART Extension is a Mess, but it Can be Fixed ( MercNews

