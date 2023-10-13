Headlines, October 13

- SMART Stops Late Night Service (PressDemocrat)
- San Mateo Wants Alternatives to Traffic (Peninsula360)
- AI Used for Bus Lane Enforcement in NY, Philly, S.F. (BillyPenn)
- Cruise Says its Cars Getting Upgrades, Won't Block Emergency Vehicles (SFExaminer, Forbes)
- Novato Considers E-Bike, Scooter Regs (MarinIJ)
- Driver Hits Crossing Guard (EastBayTimes)
- Driver Crashes into Car, Car Crashes into Muni (SFStandard)
- Fight Continues over Use of "Mission Greenway" (MissionLocal)
- S.F. Permit Process Still Blocking Housing (SFChron)
- Upcoming Book Launch: Portraits of Muni (IndyBay)
- Commentary: The BART Extension is a Mess, but it Can be Fixed (MercNews)
