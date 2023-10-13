Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 13

8:12 AM PDT on October 13, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • SMART Stops Late Night Service (PressDemocrat)
  • San Mateo Wants Alternatives to Traffic (Peninsula360)
  • AI Used for Bus Lane Enforcement in NY, Philly, S.F. (BillyPenn)
  • Cruise Says its Cars Getting Upgrades, Won't Block Emergency Vehicles (SFExaminer, Forbes)
  • Novato Considers E-Bike, Scooter Regs (MarinIJ)
  • Driver Hits Crossing Guard (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Crashes into Car, Car Crashes into Muni (SFStandard)
  • Fight Continues over Use of "Mission Greenway" (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Permit Process Still Blocking Housing (SFChron)
  • Upcoming Book Launch: Portraits of Muni (IndyBay)
  • Commentary: The BART Extension is a Mess, but it Can be Fixed (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

