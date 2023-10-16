This Week: SFMTA Board, Families for Safe Streets, Equitable Housing

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting. On the Agenda: cutting back the Hayes Street open streets to just Saturday. Come to the meeting or join online. Tuesday, October 17, 1 p.m. Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Bay Area Families for Safe Streets. San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets brings together people affected by traffic crashes, providing support and ways to channel grief into action. All those who have been affected by a traffic crash are always welcome. Tuesday, October 17, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Equitable Housing Solutions through Community Involvement. This SPUR panel will examine the best practices for engaging the community. Wednesday, October 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday SVBC STAY Basic Bike Maintenance. An in-person workshop to learn the ABCs of Basic Bike Maintenance: Air, Brakes, and Chain/Cassette. Thursday, October 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sports Basement Redwood City, Sports Basement Redwood City, 202 Walnut Street. Redwood City.
- Saturday Fall Ride: Pittsburg Bay Point to Antioch (Delta De Anza). Join Bike East Bay and explore this regionally important trail which is an alternative transportation corridor connecting communities in central and eastern Contra Costa County. Saturday, October 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bay Point BART, 1700 W Leland Rd, Pittsburg
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.