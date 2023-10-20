Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 20

8:45 AM PDT on October 20, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • What You Pay for Supervisors' Parking Spaces (SFStandard)
  • Page Street's New Parklett (SFExaminer)
  • Money for Second Petaluma SMART Station (MarinIJ)
  • Land Purchase in San Jose for High-Speed Rail (RealDeal)
  • More on How APEC Will Impact Streets (ABC7)
  • S.F. Cleans Streets for Events, not for its Residents (SFStandard)
  • CEOs Launch Ad Campaign to Restore S.F.'s Reputation (Bloomberg)
  • What the Bay Area can Learn from Seattle (SFChron)
  • More on AV Crashes (IOTWorld)
  • Another Caltrans 'Safety' Project that's Really More Widening (CoastsideBuzz)
  • Another Temperature Record Broken (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

