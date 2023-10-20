Headlines, October 20

- What You Pay for Supervisors' Parking Spaces (SFStandard)
- Page Street's New Parklett (SFExaminer)
- Money for Second Petaluma SMART Station (MarinIJ)
- Land Purchase in San Jose for High-Speed Rail (RealDeal)
- More on How APEC Will Impact Streets (ABC7)
- S.F. Cleans Streets for Events, not for its Residents (SFStandard)
- CEOs Launch Ad Campaign to Restore S.F.'s Reputation (Bloomberg)
- What the Bay Area can Learn from Seattle (SFChron)
- More on AV Crashes (IOTWorld)
- Another Caltrans 'Safety' Project that's Really More Widening (CoastsideBuzz)
- Another Temperature Record Broken (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?