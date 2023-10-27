Headlines, October 27

- Cost of Downtown Rail Extension Now Over $8 Billion (SFStandard)
- BART Directors Discuss Merging with Other Agencies (SFChron)
- Investors Like NY Subway, Not BART (WSJ)
- More Bloodshed Thanks to Valencia Center-Running Lane (MissionLocal)
- Cruise Pauses Entire Fleet (SFGate, SFStandard)
- Newsom Supports Cruise Suspension (SFChron)
- Driver Who Killed Little Girl Charged with Manslaughter (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Man in Oakland (SFChron)
- Oakland Wants to Turn Buildings into Homeless Shelters (Oaklandside)
- Why the City Struggles to Control 7th and Market (SFStandard)
- One Book, One BART (SFStandard)
