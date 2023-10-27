Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 27

8:26 AM PDT on October 27, 2023

  • Cost of Downtown Rail Extension Now Over $8 Billion (SFStandard)
  • BART Directors Discuss Merging with Other Agencies (SFChron)
  • Investors Like NY Subway, Not BART (WSJ)
  • More Bloodshed Thanks to Valencia Center-Running Lane (MissionLocal)
  • Cruise Pauses Entire Fleet (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Newsom Supports Cruise Suspension (SFChron)
  • Driver Who Killed Little Girl Charged with Manslaughter (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Man in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Oakland Wants to Turn Buildings into Homeless Shelters (Oaklandside)
  • Why the City Struggles to Control 7th and Market (SFStandard)
  • One Book, One BART (SFStandard)

