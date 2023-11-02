Today's Headlines
Headlines, November 2
Parallel Ridership Trends – BART and Caltrain
Conversations are starting about merging BART and Caltrain. Our friends over at Seamless Bay Area have started to look at the numbers that show why that makes sense
A San Franciscan Learns the Secret of NYC’s Safety: People in Public Space
If you want safe streets, make sure they are active places, our San Francisco friend learns on a trip to New York.