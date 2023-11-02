Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 2

8:18 AM PDT on November 2, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Musk Claims he Could Build Downtown Train Tunnel for 1% of Cost (SFStandard)
  • More on Car Free Shelley Drive (SFChron)
  • S.F. Wants Retailers to Stop Selling Illegal License Plate Covers (NYTimes)
  • Teens Attack Woman on BART (SFStandard)
  • No, Electric Cars Aren't the Solution to Everything (Vox)
  • Where Self-Driving Cars are Crashing (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland's Urban Forest (Oaklandside)
  • When New U.N. Plaza Skate Park Will Open (SFStandard)
  • What a Pile of Dirt Says About S.F.'s Housing (SFStandard)
  • S.F. Still Isn't Issuing Enough Housing Permits (SFExaminer)
  • Woman Barks on the Bus (KTVU)
  • Commentary: Voters Asked for Housing in Hayes Valley (SFChron)

