Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 7

8:03 AM PST on November 7, 2023

  • Riders Say Crime, Open Drug Use Big Turnoff for BART (CBSNews)
  • More on BART's Struggle with "Work from Home" (CBSNews)
  • Transit Agencies Have $5 Billion to Spend (DailyJournal)
  • Town Hall: The Future of Public Transportation (KALW)
  • Lane Closures, Bike Path Restrictions on Bay Bridge for APEC (SFStandard)
  • More on How to Navigate APEC Street Closures (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • Cities Experiment with Bike Delivery (GovTech)
  • Drivers Still Want Others to Pay Costs of their Driving (ABC7)
  • Tech Firms Moving to Northern Waterfront (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in South San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Old Proposal to Tear Down Ferry Building (SFChron)
  • Letters: Blame Cyclists and Pedestrians for Wearing Black (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

