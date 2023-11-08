Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 8

8:15 AM PST on November 8, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • BART San Jose Extension Years Away (CBSLocal)
  • VTA Approves Boring Machine for BART Extension (NBCBayArea)
  • Chase Center's Transit Score (Axios)
  • S.F. Rushes to Clean up for APEC (SFStandard)
  • More on APEC Disruptions to Downtown (SFGate, SFBay)
  • Leaders Vow to Make S.F. the Safest Place in Urban America? (SFChron)
  • Affordable Housing to Replace Fire Gutted Bar (SFStandard)
  • Supes Want Parking Meter Issue Settled by Voters (SFExaminer)
  • Downtown IKEA is Not a Ghost Town (SFGate)
  • Car Jacker Runs Down Pedestrian (SFStandard)
  • San Francisco's Plan to Save City from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Oil-Funded Mouthpiece Still Against Anything Rail (MercNews)

