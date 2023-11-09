Today's Headlines
Headlines, November 9
Nope, the RSR Bridge Bike Lane Still Isn’t Causing Traffic and Pollution
Spoiler alert: cars are the cause of these headaches. MTC staff presents initial findings of bridge bike/ped lane on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge. The Bay Area Council, meanwhile, deceitfully plays the race card in a full-page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle trying to get the lane removed