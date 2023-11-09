Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 9

7:46 AM PST on November 9, 2023

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veteran's Day.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Highway Boondoggles 2023: This Year’s Poster Children for Bad Projects

November 9, 2023
Streetsblog USABicycling

Advocates Unite to Start a Worldwide Bike Bus Revolution

November 9, 2023
Richmond San Rafael Bridge

Nope, the RSR Bridge Bike Lane Still Isn’t Causing Traffic and Pollution

Spoiler alert: cars are the cause of these headaches. MTC staff presents initial findings of bridge bike/ped lane on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge. The Bay Area Council, meanwhile, deceitfully plays the race card in a full-page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle trying to get the lane removed

November 9, 2023
See all posts