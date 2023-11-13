This Week: Lights, Cargo, Concord

Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Light up the Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for its light distribution campaign. Wednesday, November 15, 5-7 p.m., 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Carry Stuff by Bike. Books, groceries, tools--learn how to comfortably and safely carry things on your bike with this Bike East Bay class. Wednesday, November 15, 6-7 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Concord: Thursday Night Ride. Join this family-friendly cruise down the Iron Horse trail and through various neighborhoods. Thursday, November 16, 5:30 p.m., Pleasant Hill BART. Register on Facebook.
- Thursday Night and All-Weather Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class, designed for intermediate riders who feel comfortable navigating urban streets, will teach you how to be prepared for whatever comes your way. Thursday, November 16, 6-7 p.m., Richmond Library, 351 9th Ave., S.F.
- Friday Summit to the Sea. Join this fun, social, uplifting ride from the JFK Promenade to Great Highway Park along car-free streets. There will also be a happy hour and live music. Friday, November 17, meet at 3 p.m. at the Conservatory of Flowers. Register here.
- Saturday Learn to Ride/Family Biking. YBike instructors help new riders and their parents work together to learn, based on each child’s ability. Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Joe DiMaggio Playground, 651 Lombard Street, S.F.
