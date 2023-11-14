Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 14

8:05 AM PST on November 14, 2023

  • Live Traffic and Transit Updates for APEC (SFChron, KQED)
  • San Francisco Gets a Facelift Ahead of APEC (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Toll for Driving When there's Public Transit? (Planetizen)
  • Philly and S.F. Join Forces, Use A.I. to Ticket Drivers in Bus Lanes (Statescoop)
  • Alameda County, Albany, and Berkeley Betray Safety with Unprotected "Parallel Bikeways" for San Pablo (Oaklandside)
  • Drivers of Boxy SUVs, Trucks, Confirmed as More Deadly (EastBayTimes)
  • Driverless Car Growth Causes Political Tension (GovTech)
  • NIMBY Playbook in Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Plan to Revitalize Downtown Pictures Art and Housing (MissionLocal)
  • Laser Show on Market Street (SFChron)
  • Bus Service Between Santa Clara and Monterey Counties (BenitoLink)
  • Berkeley Public Works Director Resigns (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

