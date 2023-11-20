Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 20

8:13 AM PST on November 20, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Submit Your Name for BART Extension Drill (MercNews)
  • Things You didn't Know About Cable Cars (SFStandard)
  • APEC VIP Bike Ride (SFStandard)
  • More on San Pablo Redesign (EastBayTimes)
  • A Few Boaters Object to Estuary Bike/Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)
  • Take a Hike... without a Car (SFStandard)
  • A Sign of New Sea Walls to Come (SFChron)
  • Driverless Cars Adding to Work of City Employees (NYTimes)
  • S.F. Owed $200 Million in Unpaid Parking Tickets (SFStandard)
  • Why Revel Shut Down its Moped Biz (NYTimes)
  • New Lights for Golden Gate Park Gardens (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Towers Coming if Politicos Don't Stop Fighting Housing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Highway Boondoggles 2023: Pandering in the Panhandle

November 20, 2023
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Micromobility Is Having a Weird Year

November 20, 2023
Bike Lanes

Weekend Roundup: Good Riddance APEC, Vision Zero Data

...and art grant for San Francisco safety

November 17, 2023
Streetsblog CaliforniaEvents

“Sneak Preview” of the California Bike Summit: Webinar

November 17, 2023
See all posts