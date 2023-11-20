Headlines, November 20

- Submit Your Name for BART Extension Drill (MercNews)
- Things You didn't Know About Cable Cars (SFStandard)
- APEC VIP Bike Ride (SFStandard)
- More on San Pablo Redesign (EastBayTimes)
- A Few Boaters Object to Estuary Bike/Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)
- Take a Hike... without a Car (SFStandard)
- A Sign of New Sea Walls to Come (SFChron)
- Driverless Cars Adding to Work of City Employees (NYTimes)
- S.F. Owed $200 Million in Unpaid Parking Tickets (SFStandard)
- Why Revel Shut Down its Moped Biz (NYTimes)
- New Lights for Golden Gate Park Gardens (SFChron)
- Commentary: Towers Coming if Politicos Don't Stop Fighting Housing (SFChron)
