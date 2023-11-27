Headlines, November 27

- BART, Fare Evasion, and Bailout Funds (SFChron)
- Officials Discuss Transit Funding Challenges (SFExaminer)
- More on End of BART's Paper Tickets (ABC7)
- Caltrain Plans for Four Tracks in Palo Alto (PaloAltoOnline)
- Some Caltrain Service Suspensions Coming Between San Jose and Tamien (CBSLocal)
- Is there Appetite for a Transit Tax Measure? (MarinIJ)
- S.F. Doesn't Need to be Car-Centric (SFExaminer)
- SF Blows Housing Deadline (SFStandard)
- Can Skateboarders Save Market Street (SFChron)
- Don't Worry Drivers, Free/Nearly Free Private-Car-in-Public-Spaces-Storage is Saved (SFBay)
- Mission Street Vending Ban Starts Monday (SFChron)
- Commentary: Aviation Emissions are Back (WashPost)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?