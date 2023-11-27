This Week: Board Meeting, Little P, Concord Ride

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, November 28, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday "Little p” Housing Policies. Join SPUR and learn how "little p" policies are being applied to address urgent housing challenges. Thursday, November 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Concord Ride. This ride is family friendly. Thursday, November 30, 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pleasant Hill BART.
- Thursday Intro to Biking with Bay Wheels. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on city riding skills. All students will receive a month of free rides and six lucky class attendees will win an annual Bay Wheels membership. Thursday, November 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bike S.F. Coffee Club. This is part of an SF Bicycle Coalition program that aims to encourage more women, trans*, non-binary and female-identified individuals to ride bikes with social events, rides, and workshops. Friday, December 1, 8-9 a.m., Stable Cafe, 2128 Folsom St, S.F.
- Saturday Station District Community Open House. Learn about future plans for Union City. Local projects to be discussed include: quarry Lakes Parkway, East Entrance to BART, Future Intercity Passenger Rail Station, New Market-Rate and Affordable Housing. Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., STUDIO 11, 34626 11th Street, Union City.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.