Headlines, December 6

Car Noise Pollution is Worse in Redlined Neighborhoods — And Not Just for Humans
Valencia Merchants Stage Protest in Center-Running Bike Lane
Remember when this bike lane was pitched as being more acceptable for small business owners?
Oakland Mayor Makes New Promise About Safety
Mayor Thao Tweets "It's time to reach a critical juncture where tragedies don’t catalyze improvements." But when and how will we know if the city has really reached that point and is serious about safety for all road users?