Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 8

8:28 AM PST on December 8, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • All About 'BayPass' Universal Transit Pass (SFChron)
  • SamTrans Officials Put Customer Last, Fight Fare Integration (DailyJournal)
  • More on High Speed Rail Funds (WFMK)
  • Truck Driver Kills Cyclist in Marin (SFGate, MarinIJ)
  • Victim in Fatal Tenderloin Hit-and-Run Identified (SFStandard)
  • Cruise Claims Again That it's About Safety (SFStandard)
  • More on Merchants and the Valencia Bike Lane (SFStandard)
  • Recently Resigned SFMTA Board Member May Run for Mayor (SFStandard)
  • Autonomous Delivery Vehicles (SFChron)
  • Where Does Bay Area Housing Crisis Have Most Impact? (SFChron)
  • Godzilla Destroys San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Commentary: High Speed Rail is Back on Track (LATimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Two of the founders of the Bay Area's advocacy group dedicated to fare integration and rational schedules talk about a half-decade of fighting for better transit and what's likely to happen in the next five years.

Reader donations make up a big portion of Streetsblog SF's operating budget, so if you support our work please consider donating today!

