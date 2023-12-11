Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 11

7:04 AM PST on December 11, 2023

  • BART and Caltrain Updates (RailwayAge)
  • More on High Speed Rail Grants (NPR)
  • S.F.'s Next Generation of Sky Scrapers (SFChron)
  • BART Police Mistake Woman's Lighter for a Gun (MissionLocal)
  • Ford and VW Plan Warning System Against Dooring Cyclists (Bicycling)
  • Bay Area Neighborhoods that are Getting Richer (SFChron)
  • More Boulders to Prevent Encampments (SFStandard)
  • Six Projects in Downtown San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Is America Going Full YIMBY? (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Arguing Against BART/Caltrain Integration (SJSpotlight)
  • Commentary: San Francisco Pushes Housing Woes on Other Cities (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Marin Won't Pay for Regional Transit (MarinIJ)

