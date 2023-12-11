Headlines, December 11

- BART and Caltrain Updates (RailwayAge)
- More on High Speed Rail Grants (NPR)
- S.F.'s Next Generation of Sky Scrapers (SFChron)
- BART Police Mistake Woman's Lighter for a Gun (MissionLocal)
- Ford and VW Plan Warning System Against Dooring Cyclists (Bicycling)
- Bay Area Neighborhoods that are Getting Richer (SFChron)
- More Boulders to Prevent Encampments (SFStandard)
- Six Projects in Downtown San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Is America Going Full YIMBY? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Arguing Against BART/Caltrain Integration (SJSpotlight)
- Commentary: San Francisco Pushes Housing Woes on Other Cities (SFChron)
- Commentary: Marin Won't Pay for Regional Transit (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?