Headlines, December 11

BART and Caltrain Updates ( RailwayAge

More on High Speed Rail Grants ( NPR

S.F.'s Next Generation of Sky Scrapers ( SFChron

BART Police Mistake Woman's Lighter for a Gun ( MissionLocal

Ford and VW Plan Warning System Against Dooring Cyclists ( Bicycling

Bay Area Neighborhoods that are Getting Richer ( SFChron

More Boulders to Prevent Encampments ( SFStandard

Six Projects in Downtown San Jose ( EastBayTimes

Is America Going Full YIMBY? ( EastBayTimes

Commentary: Arguing Against BART/Caltrain Integration ( SJSpotlight

Commentary: San Francisco Pushes Housing Woes on Other Cities ( SFChron

Commentary: Marin Won't Pay for Regional Transit ( MarinIJ

