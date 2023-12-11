This Week: Night and All-Weather Riding, Duboce Triangle, Berkeley

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Night and All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bike Coalition webinar is for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets but want more info on safety and gear you’ll need to ride in all conditions. Tuesday, December 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association Meeting. The SFMTA's Active Communities Plan staff will be attending this event, which is hosted by the Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association. Tuesday, December 12, 7 p.m., Harvey Milk Center, 50 Scott Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Berkeley Safe Street Launch Party. Berkeley partners have been hard at work crafting a ballot measure to fix the streets and make them safer for everyone. A final version has been submitted to the City. About 3,000 signatures are now needed from registered Berkeley voters by May to get the measure on the November 2024 ballot. Come celebrate this launch at Cornerstone to learn more and get involved. Wednesday, December 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music, 2367 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley.
- Thursday Talking Headways Podcast. Come join a conversation with John King, San Francisco Chronicle's Urban Design Critic and two-time Pulitzer finalist, about his latest book, Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities. Thursday, December 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1st Floor, Temezcal Room, Bay Area Metro Center (BAMC), 375 Beale Street, S.F.
- Saturday Learn to Ride and Family Biking Fair. Bring the family to this Learn-to-Ride workshop taught by YBike. Saturday, December 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Joe DiMaggio Playground, 651 Lombard St., S.F.
- Saturday 120 Years 1903-2023 SFMTA Photo Archive Exhibit. See black and white and color prints showing important historical events and everyday scenes (including lots of transit) in San Francisco. Saturday, December 16, 2-5 p.m. (exhibit continues through February 3). Harvey Milk Center, 50 Scott Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.