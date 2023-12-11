Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Events

This Week: Night and All-Weather Riding, Duboce Triangle, Berkeley

7:18 AM PST on December 11, 2023

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Night and All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bike Coalition webinar is for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets but want more info on safety and gear you’ll need to ride in all conditions. Tuesday, December 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association Meeting. The SFMTA's Active Communities Plan staff will be attending this event, which is hosted by the Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association. Tuesday, December 12, 7 p.m., Harvey Milk Center, 50 Scott Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Berkeley Safe Street Launch Party. Berkeley partners have been hard at work crafting a ballot measure to fix the streets and make them safer for everyone. A final version has been submitted to the City. About 3,000 signatures are now needed from registered Berkeley voters by May to get the measure on the November 2024 ballot. Come celebrate this launch at Cornerstone to learn more and get involved. Wednesday, December 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music, 2367 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley.
  • Thursday Talking Headways Podcast. Come join a conversation with John King, San Francisco Chronicle's Urban Design Critic and two-time Pulitzer finalist, about his latest book, Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities. Thursday, December 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1st Floor, Temezcal Room, Bay Area Metro Center (BAMC), 375 Beale Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Learn to Ride and Family Biking Fair. Bring the family to this Learn-to-Ride workshop taught by YBike. Saturday, December 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Joe DiMaggio Playground, 651 Lombard St., S.F.
  • Saturday 120 Years 1903-2023 SFMTA Photo Archive Exhibit. See black and white and color prints showing important historical events and everyday scenes (including lots of transit) in San Francisco. Saturday, December 16, 2-5 p.m. (exhibit continues through February 3). Harvey Milk Center, 50 Scott Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Issues, Campaigns and Miscellany

S.F. Standard Fans Anti-Bike Hate

Advocates were outraged by Friday's feature story that repeats the tired stereotype of the scofflaw, Spandex-clad cyclist

December 12, 2023
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 11

December 11, 2023
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Op-Ed: Why It’s So Hard to Get a Simple Red Light Camera

December 11, 2023
See all posts