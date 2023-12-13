Today's Headlines
Headlines, December 13
Unbeknownst to Streetsblog S.F. readers, editor Roger Rudick was a guest of the government of the Netherlands at a reception hosted by that country’s prime minister. He was invited because of his work highlighting the successes of Dutch transportation planning and attempts to bring it to the Bay Area.
San Mateo County Again Claims Adding Lanes Reduces Pollution and Congestion
What's it going to take to get traffic engineers and politicians to stop lying about widening?
S.F. Standard Fans Anti-Bike Hate
Advocates were outraged by Friday's feature story that repeats the tired stereotype of the scofflaw, Spandex-clad cyclist