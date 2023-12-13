Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 13

8:14 AM PST on December 13, 2023

  • First Employers Enter Clipper BayPass Program (MassTransit)
  • Assaults on AC Transit Operators (NBCBayArea)
  • Winter Walk Closes Stockton Street (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • California City Turns Stroad into a Street (SFGate)
  • Victim of Emeryville Hit-and-Run Driver Dies (EastBayTimes)
  • State Stopped Tracking AV Crashes (SFExaminer)
  • More on Public Works Corruption Scandal (SFStandard)
  • Mayor Breed Hails 'Huge Success' in Helping Homeless (SFStandard)
  • San Jose Considers Sanctioned Encampments (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: NIMBYs Beware (SFChron)
  • Commentary: SFMTA Wants Valencia to Work for 'Everyone' (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Fundraising

Streetsblog SF Relies on Reader Donations. Won’t you Contribute?

Unbeknownst to Streetsblog S.F. readers, editor Roger Rudick was a guest of the government of the Netherlands at a reception hosted by that country’s prime minister. He was invited because of his work highlighting the successes of Dutch transportation planning and attempts to bring it to the Bay Area.

December 13, 2023
San Mateo County

San Mateo County Again Claims Adding Lanes Reduces Pollution and Congestion

What's it going to take to get traffic engineers and politicians to stop lying about widening?

December 13, 2023
Issues, Campaigns and Miscellany

S.F. Standard Fans Anti-Bike Hate

Advocates were outraged by Friday's feature story that repeats the tired stereotype of the scofflaw, Spandex-clad cyclist

December 12, 2023
