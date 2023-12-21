Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 21

8:12 AM PST on December 21, 2023

  • Transportation Must Adopt to Global Warming and Aging Population (Route50)
  • New Muni Seating and Other Transit Briefs (RailwayAge)
  • Muni/Soccer Club Deal (SFExaminer)
  • No Evidence Valencia Bike Lane is Hurting Merchants (MissionLocal)
  • Legislation to Make it Easier for Community Groups to Make Safer Streets (Oaklandside)
  • Berkeley Funds Safety Upgrades after Boy was Hit on Halloween (Berkeleyside)
  • Pet Hospital Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (KRON4)
  • Do RoboTaxis Drive Better than Humans? (SFChron)
  • Don't Expect a Flood of Housing Development (SFStandard)
  • More on Cable Car Anniversary (NBCBayArea)
  • Pictures of the Golden Gate Bridge (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be taking a break until January 3. We wish our readers a happy holiday season. Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Metropolitan Transportation Commission Preps Regional Transit Measure

Everybody wants to move forward with transit fare and schedule coordination... just don't talk about consolidating BART and Caltrain

December 21, 2023
The Worst News of 2023 For Sustainable Transportation Advocates

December 21, 2023
Headlines, December 20

December 20, 2023
