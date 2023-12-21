Headlines, December 21

- Transportation Must Adopt to Global Warming and Aging Population (Route50)
- New Muni Seating and Other Transit Briefs (RailwayAge)
- Muni/Soccer Club Deal (SFExaminer)
- No Evidence Valencia Bike Lane is Hurting Merchants (MissionLocal)
- Legislation to Make it Easier for Community Groups to Make Safer Streets (Oaklandside)
- Berkeley Funds Safety Upgrades after Boy was Hit on Halloween (Berkeleyside)
- Pet Hospital Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (KRON4)
- Do RoboTaxis Drive Better than Humans? (SFChron)
- Don't Expect a Flood of Housing Development (SFStandard)
- More on Cable Car Anniversary (NBCBayArea)
- Pictures of the Golden Gate Bridge (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog San Francisco will be taking a break until January 3. We wish our readers a happy holiday season. Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?