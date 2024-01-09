Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 9

8:21 AM PST on January 9, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Muni Upgrading Train Control (IntelligentTransport)
  • More on BART Allowing Bikes on Escalators (CBSLocal)
  • Potrero Yard EIR (P3Bulletin)
  • New Housing Near Future BART Station (SVBizJournal)
  • 'Leading Pedestrian Interval' Now Applies to California Cyclists (Velo)
  • More on Valencia Counts (SFChron)
  • Robot Taxi Rides Increase (SFChron)
  • Police Arrest Driver who Killed Man in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)
  • But Let's Limit Scooters (SFGate)
  • Scooter Battery Fires (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Comments on 'People's Park' (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Why it's a Great Time to Live in San Francisco (SFGate)

