This Week: OakDOT, Upper Telegraph, K Ingleside

Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday OakDOT Urban Design Workshop. Oakland’s Major Projects Division is working on streetscape improvement projects on Broadway and MLK. City staff invites you to attend an interactive workshop to provide input on what you’d like to see in terms of the look and feel of the corridors as well as the style of site furnishings (trash cans, benches, etc.). Wednesday, January 17, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Upper Telegraph Protected Bike Lanes. Stop by this open house to learn about Oakland’s plan for enhancing connectivity and safety on Telegraph Avenue, 52nd Street to Woolsey Street, as part of an upcoming paving project in 2026. Wednesday, January 17, 5-7 p.m., Temescal Branch Library, 5205 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
- Thursday K Ingleside Rapid Project. The K Ingleside Rapid Project is part of Muni Forward, the SFMTA’s program to improve travel time and reliability across its most heavily used lines. Join this virtual meeting by phone or computer and learn what's planned and give feedback. Thursday, January 18, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here to attend.
- Thursday What Will it Take to Fill Vacant Storefronts? As we transition into the new normal of hybrid work, can urban shopping centers still be viable? What are the potential opportunities for attracting future stores in downtown San Francisco, either in existing buildings or in new development projects? And can city government play a role in helping property owners adapt to these trends and attract new tenants? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, January 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for this in-person event. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday S.F. Bicycle Coalition Annual Member Meeting. The Member Meeting will also feature an SF Bicycle Coalition Board of Directors candidate forum. All candidates will be given an opportunity to speak, and members will have a chance to meet the candidates and ask them questions directly after the forum. Valet bicycle parking will be provided in the parking garage (entrance on Florida St.). Thursday, January 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant Street, S.F. Reserve your free ticket here.
- Saturday Light Up the Night Bike Parade is Returning to Gold Gate Park. This is part of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition's light-distribution campaign. There will also be a two-mile, family-friendly bike parade loop along JFK Promenade and prizes offered at the end for the most creative light display, so make sure to bring your best set of lit wheels. Saturday, January 20, 5-7 p.m., Peacock Meadow, 240 John F Kennedy Drive, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.