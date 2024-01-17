Headlines, January 17

- Consolidation or Coordination of S.F. Transit? (SFExaminer, DailyJournal)
- More on BART's New Trains Coming in Under Budget (RailwayNews)
- More on Daylighing Law (ABC7)
- Dueling Paving Tax Measures in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Sinkhole in Downtown San Francisco Shuts Cable Car (SFChron, SFGate)
- Driver Kills Woman in East Oakland (SFChron)
- YIMBYs Celebrate Cupertino Settlement (MercNews)
- Marin Faces Rezoning Deadline (MarinIJ)
- Tech Billionaires to Take Their New City Plan to Voters (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Insider's Guide to San Francisco (BBC)
- Commentary: The Harassment of Rigel Robinson is Unacceptable (Berkeleyside)
