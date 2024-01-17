Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 17

8:31 AM PST on January 17, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Consolidation or Coordination of S.F. Transit? (SFExaminer, DailyJournal)
  • More on BART's New Trains Coming in Under Budget (RailwayNews)
  • More on Daylighing Law (ABC7)
  • Dueling Paving Tax Measures in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Sinkhole in Downtown San Francisco Shuts Cable Car (SFChron, SFGate)
  • Driver Kills Woman in East Oakland (SFChron)
  • YIMBYs Celebrate Cupertino Settlement (MercNews)
  • Marin Faces Rezoning Deadline (MarinIJ)
  • Tech Billionaires to Take Their New City Plan to Voters (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Insider's Guide to San Francisco (BBC)
  • Commentary: The Harassment of Rigel Robinson is Unacceptable (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USATransit

Why Transit Reliability is Difficult in Midsized Cities

January 17, 2024
Road Diet

More Carnage, More Speeding, But still No Road Diet on Franklin

Despite the ongoing crashes, the most potent tool to reduce automobile speeds remains off the table. Local advocates are outraged

January 16, 2024
Events

This Week: OakDOT, Upper Telegraph, K Ingleside

January 16, 2024
See all posts