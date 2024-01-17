Headlines, January 17

DailyJournal) Consolidation or Coordination of S.F. Transit? ( SFExaminer

More on BART's New Trains Coming in Under Budget ( RailwayNews

More on Daylighing Law ( ABC7

Dueling Paving Tax Measures in Berkeley ( Berkeleyside

SFGate) Sinkhole in Downtown San Francisco Shuts Cable Car ( SFChron

Driver Kills Woman in East Oakland ( SFChron

YIMBYs Celebrate Cupertino Settlement ( MercNews

Marin Faces Rezoning Deadline ( MarinIJ

SFStandard) Tech Billionaires to Take Their New City Plan to Voters ( SFChron

Insider's Guide to San Francisco ( BBC

Commentary: The Harassment of Rigel Robinson is Unacceptable ( Berkeleyside

