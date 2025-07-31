Headlines, July 31

- How Much do SFMTA's Managers Earn? (SFChron)
- Advocates Want Silicon Valley to Join Regional Measure (SJSpotlight)
- More HSR Construction Coming (MercNews)
- More on Speed Cameras (NBCBayArea, KQED)
- Do Lower Speed Limits Reduce Crashes? (TheFrisc)
- Why Merchants Should Support Cycling (MomentumMagazine)
- YIMBYs on a Winning Streak (SFStandard)
- Tesla 'Ride Hailing' Service in S.F. (KTVU)
- Trump Cancels Plans for Offshore Wind Farms (DailyJournal)
- The Destruction of Russell City (Guardian)
- Mapping Every Community Bulletin Board (BrokeAssStuart)
- Flying Cars Again (EastBayTimes)
