Headlines, January 24

- Scott Wiener to Introduce Car Speed Limiting 'Governor' Bill (SFChron)
- A Look Inside California's Bullet Trains (SFChron)
- SMART Ridership Beats Pre-Pandemic High (MarinIJ)
- Dog that Delayed Muni Back with Owner (CBSLocal)
- BART Police Arrest Shooting Suspect (SFChron)
- Machete-Wielding Man Arrested Aboard BART (SFStandard)
- San Francisco Sues Over Robocars (WashPost)
- Telegraph Hill Housing Development vs. Density Controls (SFChron)
- Will S.F. Population Grow? (SFChron)
- Where do Bridge Tolls Go? (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: YIMBYs Can Make San Francisco Streets Safe (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
