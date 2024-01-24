Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 24

8:00 AM PST on January 24, 2024

  • Scott Wiener to Introduce Car Speed Limiting 'Governor' Bill (SFChron)
  • A Look Inside California's Bullet Trains (SFChron)
  • SMART Ridership Beats Pre-Pandemic High (MarinIJ)
  • Dog that Delayed Muni Back with Owner (CBSLocal)
  • BART Police Arrest Shooting Suspect (SFChron)
  • Machete-Wielding Man Arrested Aboard BART (SFStandard)
  • San Francisco Sues Over Robocars (WashPost)
  • Telegraph Hill Housing Development vs. Density Controls (SFChron)
  • Will S.F. Population Grow? (SFChron)
  • Where do Bridge Tolls Go? (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: YIMBYs Can Make San Francisco Streets Safe (SFStandard)

