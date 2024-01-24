Headlines, January 24

Scott Wiener to Introduce Car Speed Limiting 'Governor' Bill ( SFChron

A Look Inside California's Bullet Trains ( SFChron

SMART Ridership Beats Pre-Pandemic High ( MarinIJ

Dog that Delayed Muni Back with Owner ( CBSLocal

BART Police Arrest Shooting Suspect ( SFChron

Machete-Wielding Man Arrested Aboard BART ( SFStandard

San Francisco Sues Over Robocars ( WashPost

Telegraph Hill Housing Development vs. Density Controls ( SFChron

Will S.F. Population Grow? ( SFChron

Where do Bridge Tolls Go? ( MarinIJ

Commentary: YIMBYs Can Make San Francisco Streets Safe ( SFStandard

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?