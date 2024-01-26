Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 26

8:48 AM PST on January 26, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Free Muni Transfers Coming to BART? (SFStandard)
  • More on MTC's Regional Measure (SFist, ContraCostaNews)
  • More on Universal Transit Signage (SFGate)
  • City Set to Pay $9 million for Street Defect that Seriously Injured Cyclist (SFStandard)
  • More on Speed Limiter/Caltrans Bill (theFrisc, MercNews)
  • Push to Give Powell a Makeover (SFChron)
  • Plan to Raise the Embarcadero (SFChron)
  • Cruise Faces Federal Probe for Dragging Crash (Reuters)
  • More on S.F. Suing State Regulator for Allowing Cruise Expansion (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. May Pay Merchants Over APEC Losses (SFStandard)
  • Mission Vending Ban is Working? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: France, Germany, and California on Global Warming (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog USABicycle Infrastructure

Check Out America’s Best New Bike Lanes

January 26, 2024
Freeway Widenings

MTC Backs Off Highway Widening After Outpouring of Community Opposition

It was a clear signal that Bay Area voters want transformational investments in safe, reliable, and accessible transportation for all, not status quo proposals that reflect outdated thinking at odds with our region’s climate and equity values.

Zack Deutsch-Gross
January 26, 2024
Freeway Widenings

Commentary: Kill the Projects, Break up Caltrans and Partner Agencies that Refuse to Stop Widening

Lawmakers, advocates, and commissioners are just starting to get serious about stopping California's asphalt addiction. But they have to get more radical to succeed.

January 26, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 25

January 25, 2024
