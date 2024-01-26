Today's Headlines
Headlines, January 26
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
See all posts
MTC Backs Off Highway Widening After Outpouring of Community Opposition
It was a clear signal that Bay Area voters want transformational investments in safe, reliable, and accessible transportation for all, not status quo proposals that reflect outdated thinking at odds with our region’s climate and equity values.
Commentary: Kill the Projects, Break up Caltrans and Partner Agencies that Refuse to Stop Widening
Lawmakers, advocates, and commissioners are just starting to get serious about stopping California's asphalt addiction. But they have to get more radical to succeed.