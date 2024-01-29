Headlines, January 29

- AC Transit Postpones Bus Route Changes (Oaklandside)
- More on BART/Muni Transfer (MissionLocal)
- Lakeside District NIMBYs Upset about Upzoning (SFChron)
- Haight Merchants Want Housing to Have Parking (SFChron)
- Drivers and Advocates React to HAWK Signals (SFChron)
- Driverless Cars Coming to the Peninsula (DailyJournal)
- More on S.F. Suing Over Robo Taxi Rollout (IOT)
- Vintage Muni Bus Photos (SFChron)
- More on Raising the Embarcadero (SFChron)
- Franklin Square Park Gets a Pit Stop (PotreroHill)
- Climbing East Bay's Hidden Stairs (SFGate)
- Commentary: San Francisco's Best Corners (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?