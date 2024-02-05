Headlines, February 5

- SFMTA's Budget Woes (theFrisc)
- BART's Chief Transportation Officer (RailwayAge)
- SMART Ridership at Record High (PressDemocrat)
- Valencia Businesses Doing Fine (MissionLocal)
- Drivers Still Want 100% of the Richmond San Rafael Bridge (MercNews)
- More on Banning Right on Red (NBCBayArea, KTVU)
- Supervisor Chan Wants City to Pay People to Drive (Standard)
- Are Biofuels Another Fake Solution to Global Warming? (MercNews)
- Senior Homes on Site of Old 'Big Lots' (Standard)
- What Real Estate Market Says About Post Pandemic Economy (SFChron)
- Commentary: Muni is Better than Ever (SFChron)
- Commentary: More Love for San Francisco (Standard)
