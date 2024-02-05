Headlines, February 5

SFMTA's Budget Woes ( theFrisc

BART's Chief Transportation Officer ( RailwayAge

SMART Ridership at Record High ( PressDemocrat

Valencia Businesses Doing Fine ( MissionLocal

Drivers Still Want 100% of the Richmond San Rafael Bridge ( MercNews

KTVU) More on Banning Right on Red ( NBCBayArea

Supervisor Chan Wants City to Pay People to Drive ( Standard

Are Biofuels Another Fake Solution to Global Warming? ( MercNews

Senior Homes on Site of Old 'Big Lots' ( Standard

What Real Estate Market Says About Post Pandemic Economy ( SFChron

Commentary: Muni is Better than Ever ( SFChron

Commentary: More Love for San Francisco ( Standard

