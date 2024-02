Transit-Only Lanes Approved for M Ocean View ( InglesideLight

SFist, CitiesToday) More on Muni Ridership ( RailwayAge

Taraval Merchants Grouse About Construction ( SFStandard

Update on High Speed Rail ( LATimes

More on Candidate Survey ( ContraCostaHerald

Sink Hole on 14th Street in the Mission ( SFGate

Driver Kills Pedestrian in SoMa ( SFStandard

More on Pedestrian Killed by Driver at Arguello/Fulton ( SFChron

Timeline of Cruise Crash ( SFChron

More on Waymo Hitting Cyclist ( SFGate

More on Daylighting ( KTLA

Feds Ask Motorists to Pay Attention ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?