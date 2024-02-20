This Week: Transit Funding, Smart City Cycling, Innovators

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! What It Took To Win: Keeping Transit Moving. Senator Scott Wiener and a coalition of advocates led by SPUR and Transform won $5 billion that can be used to temporarily avert transit's "fiscal cliff." Join SPUR and peek behind the scenes to learn how local, regional, and state advocates worked together with public agencies to persuade elected officials to ensure the Bay Area keeps moving. Tuesday/today, February 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is to hone skills for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic, and anyone already riding to hone their skills. Wednesday, February 21, 6-7 p.m. Presidio Branch Library, 3150 Sacramento Street, S.F.
- Thursday Yes SF Top Innovators Forum. Join SPUR for a panel discussion featuring the masterminds behind the "Yes SF" Urban Sustainability Challenge, and hear from one of the victorious "Top Innovators," as they share their groundbreaking solutions, challenges, and visions for a sustainable and resilient Downtown San Francisco. Thursday, February 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Potrero Yard Tour. Join a tour for a behind-the-scenes look at how a transit yard works and see why SFMTA argues that its 108-year-old yard needs to be rebuilt. Thursday, February 22, 5:30 p.m., 2500 Mariposa Street, S.F.
- Friday Biking While Black. This documentary is part of a weekly film series over Black History Month, contextualizing important moments and issues that have affected both Black histories and futures. Friday, February 23, doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 screening. Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, 1st Floor Council Chambers, Oakland.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling: Maneuvering. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Saturday, February 24, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Saturday Community Traffic Calming. Join Transport Oakland and Department of Transportation staff to discuss priorities and possibilities for Oakland’s upcoming street safety pilot program. Saturday, February 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 81st Avenue Library, 1021 81st Ave., Oakland. Register to attend.
