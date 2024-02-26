This Week: Bike-Safe Driving, Vision Zero, Bike Ambassadors

Here is a list of events this week.

Monday/tonight! . It’s essential that all road users are involved in efforts to keep people biking safe. Join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition event to learn how to safely share the road with other road users while driving, especially with people biking. Monday/tonight, February 26, 6-7 p.m. Register for Bike-Safe Driving . It’s essential that all road users are involved in efforts to keep people biking safe. Join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition event to learn how to safely share the road with other road users while driving, especially with people biking. Monday/tonight, February 26, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link

Tuesday Vision Zero Committee Meeting . Achieving zero traffic fatalities will require political will and public support for ambitious and transformative policies. This is SFMTA's regular meeting to discuss. Tuesday, February 27, 1 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.

Thursday Bicycle Ambassador Training . This online training will get you up to date on what’s going on with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and teach you how to sign up new members. Thursday, February 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link

Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club . The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, March 1, 8-9 a.m. Duboce Park Cafe, 2 Sanchez Street, S.F.

Saturday . The West Oakland Bike Summit is an opportunity for bike lovers of all ages to come together, connect with the community, and learn more about local bike resources. Enjoy free bike repairs, panel discussions, local vendors, a group ride, food, drinks, and so much more. Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Next door to the Crucible, 1333 8th Street, Oakland. West Oakland Bike Summit . The West Oakland Bike Summit is an opportunity for bike lovers of all ages to come together, connect with the community, and learn more about local bike resources. Enjoy free bike repairs, panel discussions, local vendors, a group ride, food, drinks, and so much more. Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Next door to the Crucible, 1333 8th Street, Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line