Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 6

7:42 AM PST on March 6, 2024

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

bike lane

Awesome Bike Lanes Coming to El Cerrito

San Pablo Avenue around El Cerrito Del Norte BART is getting some kick-ass bike infrastructure. Is this the first step towards making the length of San Pablo a street that's safe for all?

March 7, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

The Inconvenient Truth Behind the Pandemic Rise in Distracted Driving

March 6, 2024
HSR

SPUR Talk: High-Speed Rail Update

Diridon Station, Salesforce Transit Center, the Portal tunnel, Caltrain electrification—SPUR hosts a panel about all the connections and projects that will together make up the Bay Area's future rail system

March 6, 2024
Netherlands

American-Dutch Engineer Calls Out Root Problem with American DOTs

There's a big problem at SFMTA and other American DOTs. And it starts with the education and licensing of engineers.

March 5, 2024
