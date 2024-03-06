Today's Headlines
Headlines, March 6
Awesome Bike Lanes Coming to El Cerrito
San Pablo Avenue around El Cerrito Del Norte BART is getting some kick-ass bike infrastructure. Is this the first step towards making the length of San Pablo a street that's safe for all?
SPUR Talk: High-Speed Rail Update
Diridon Station, Salesforce Transit Center, the Portal tunnel, Caltrain electrification—SPUR hosts a panel about all the connections and projects that will together make up the Bay Area's future rail system
American-Dutch Engineer Calls Out Root Problem with American DOTs
There's a big problem at SFMTA and other American DOTs. And it starts with the education and licensing of engineers.