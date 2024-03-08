Headlines, March 8

- Transit Crime [but Not Traffic Violence?] Back as Top Concern (SFGate)
- AC Transit Stops Downtown Oakland Detour (Oaklandside)
- 18th Street Sewer Work will Impact 33 Ashbury, Castro Parking (BayAreaReporter)
- BART Delay Caused by Person on Tracks in Berkeley (EastBayTimes)
- Zero Emissions Ferry Study (ARUP)
- Driver Hits 10-Year-Old Boy in Dublin (EastBayTimes)
- When Will Waymo Start Operating on the Peninsula? (SFChron)
- Challenges to Bringing Housing to Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- Vote to Decide on Livermore Housing (SFChron)
- Floating Cube Tower on Hold (SFChron)
- Union Square's Tulip Day (SFGate)
- Commentary: Use Truck Highway Funds to Electrify (NRDC)
