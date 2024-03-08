Headlines, March 8

Transit Crime [but Not Traffic Violence?] Back as Top Concern ( SFGate

AC Transit Stops Downtown Oakland Detour ( Oaklandside

18th Street Sewer Work will Impact 33 Ashbury, Castro Parking ( BayAreaReporter

BART Delay Caused by Person on Tracks in Berkeley ( EastBayTimes

Zero Emissions Ferry Study ( ARUP

Driver Hits 10-Year-Old Boy in Dublin ( EastBayTimes

When Will Waymo Start Operating on the Peninsula? ( SFChron

Challenges to Bringing Housing to Downtown S.F. ( SFChron

Vote to Decide on Livermore Housing ( SFChron

Floating Cube Tower on Hold ( SFChron

Union Square's Tulip Day ( SFGate

Commentary: Use Truck Highway Funds to Electrify ( NRDC

