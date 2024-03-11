Headlines, March 11

- Cost Going up Again for BART Extension (NBCBayArea)
- LRT Extension to East San Jose (MercNews, KRON4)
- VTA Auctioning Old Buses (NBCBayArea)
- Embarcadero Station Upgrades (Hoodline)
- Bay Area Voters Support Better Transit (MercNews)
- Majority Support Improving Rail, Banning Short-Haul Flights (TTW)
- S.F. to Receive Federal Funds for Homeless, Transit (Hoodline)
- New E-bike Charging Regs Could Put Shops out of Business (SFStandard)
- Electric Car Charging Costs Going Up (SFChron)
- Drivers Collide, Crash Into AC Transit Bus on International (EastBayTimes, NBCBayArea)
- And More Traffic Carnage in Oakland (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Events Let Transit Shine (SJSpotlight)
