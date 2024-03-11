Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 11

8:38 AM PDT on March 11, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Cost Going up Again for BART Extension (NBCBayArea)
  • LRT Extension to East San Jose (MercNews, KRON4)
  • VTA Auctioning Old Buses (NBCBayArea)
  • Embarcadero Station Upgrades (Hoodline)
  • Bay Area Voters Support Better Transit (MercNews)
  • Majority Support Improving Rail, Banning Short-Haul Flights (TTW)
  • S.F. to Receive Federal Funds for Homeless, Transit (Hoodline)
  • New E-bike Charging Regs Could Put Shops out of Business (SFStandard)
  • Electric Car Charging Costs Going Up (SFChron)
  • Drivers Collide, Crash Into AC Transit Bus on International (EastBayTimes, NBCBayArea)
  • And More Traffic Carnage in Oakland (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Events Let Transit Shine (SJSpotlight)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

