Headlines, March 11

Cost Going up Again for BART Extension ( NBCBayArea

KRON4) LRT Extension to East San Jose ( MercNews

VTA Auctioning Old Buses ( NBCBayArea

Embarcadero Station Upgrades ( Hoodline

Bay Area Voters Support Better Transit ( MercNews

Majority Support Improving Rail, Banning Short-Haul Flights ( TTW

S.F. to Receive Federal Funds for Homeless, Transit ( Hoodline

New E-bike Charging Regs Could Put Shops out of Business ( SFStandard

Electric Car Charging Costs Going Up ( SFChron

NBCBayArea) Drivers Collide, Crash Into AC Transit Bus on International ( EastBayTimes

EastBayTimes) And More Traffic Carnage in Oakland ( SFChron

Commentary: Events Let Transit Shine ( SJSpotlight

