Headlines, March 13

- BART to Retire Last of Legacy Fleet (KRON4)
- Lots More Money Needed to Get Bullet Train to LA (SFGate)
- Why is it Hard to Build Housing Near Transit? (Route50)
- More on Proposed Federal Money for Downtown Caltrain Extension (ProgressiveRailroading)
- VTA Copper Wire Theft Arrests (MercNews)
- TikTok Leasing Offices in Downtown? (SFChron)
- Density and Height in Telegraph Hill (SFStandard)
- Tallest Planned Residential Tower Put on Hold (SFStandard)
- Crazy Idea: San Francisco Leaders Should Focus on San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Replace Macy's with a Food Hall (SFChron)
- Commentary: Waymo is a Good Actor (SFStandard)
