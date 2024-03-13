Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 13

8:21 AM PDT on March 13, 2024

  • BART to Retire Last of Legacy Fleet (KRON4)
  • Lots More Money Needed to Get Bullet Train to LA (SFGate)
  • Why is it Hard to Build Housing Near Transit? (Route50)
  • More on Proposed Federal Money for Downtown Caltrain Extension (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • VTA Copper Wire Theft Arrests (MercNews)
  • TikTok Leasing Offices in Downtown? (SFChron)
  • Density and Height in Telegraph Hill (SFStandard)
  • Tallest Planned Residential Tower Put on Hold (SFStandard)
  • Crazy Idea: San Francisco Leaders Should Focus on San Francisco (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Replace Macy's with a Food Hall (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Waymo is a Good Actor (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

