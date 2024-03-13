Headlines, March 13

BART to Retire Last of Legacy Fleet ( KRON4

Lots More Money Needed to Get Bullet Train to LA ( SFGate

Why is it Hard to Build Housing Near Transit? ( Route50

More on Proposed Federal Money for Downtown Caltrain Extension ( ProgressiveRailroading

VTA Copper Wire Theft Arrests ( MercNews

TikTok Leasing Offices in Downtown? ( SFChron

Density and Height in Telegraph Hill ( SFStandard

Tallest Planned Residential Tower Put on Hold ( SFStandard

Crazy Idea: San Francisco Leaders Should Focus on San Francisco ( SFStandard

Commentary: Replace Macy's with a Food Hall ( SFChron

Commentary: Waymo is a Good Actor ( SFStandard

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?