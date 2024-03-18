Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 18

8:03 AM PDT on March 18, 2024

  • Three Killed by Driver at West Portal (SFGate, SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Police Don't Believe Engineering Was a Factor in West Portal Crash (SFChron, MercNews)
  • California HSR Needs $100 Billion to Get All the Way to SoCal (SFChron)
  • Fastest Time to Run Through Entire BART System (Berkeleyside)
  • Daylighting Law Explainer (SFExaminer)
  • Lawmaker Says Office-to-Housing Program isn't Working (SFChron)
  • Oakland PD Breaks Up Large Sideshow (SFChron)
  • LA Has Steepest Street? (SFGate)
  • Marin Conservationists Try to Stop Drivers from Running Over Newts (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Throw Out the Sanitation and Streets Commission (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: What to do About Cities' Retail Blues (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Issues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Lawmakers Launch Bill They Hope Will Make Bay Area Transit Awesome

But many advocates are already concerned it could provide funding for more highways. And will it really provide the seamless and equitable transit system everyone says they want?

March 18, 2024
Drunk Drivers

Guest Commentary: The Problem with the Prosecution of the Driver Who Killed Ethan Boyes

Michael Smith
March 18, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

How — and Why — To Start a Neighborhood E-Bike Library

March 18, 2024
See all posts