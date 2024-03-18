Headlines, March 18

- Three Killed by Driver at West Portal (SFGate, SFChron, SFStandard)
- Police Don't Believe Engineering Was a Factor in West Portal Crash (SFChron, MercNews)
- California HSR Needs $100 Billion to Get All the Way to SoCal (SFChron)
- Fastest Time to Run Through Entire BART System (Berkeleyside)
- Daylighting Law Explainer (SFExaminer)
- Lawmaker Says Office-to-Housing Program isn't Working (SFChron)
- Oakland PD Breaks Up Large Sideshow (SFChron)
- LA Has Steepest Street? (SFGate)
- Marin Conservationists Try to Stop Drivers from Running Over Newts (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Throw Out the Sanitation and Streets Commission (SFStandard)
- Commentary: What to do About Cities' Retail Blues (SFStandard)
