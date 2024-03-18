This Week: Cable Car, Families for Safe Streets, Mokelumne Trail Bridge

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Powell Plaza Cable Car Activation. Hop onboard a 150-year-old cable car. Visitors can take photos, explore the vehicles up close, learn some history about the national landmark and have their questions answered by SFMTA’s cable car ambassadors. Tuesday, March 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Powell Street & Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Bay Area Families for Safe Streets. San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets brings together people affected by traffic crashes, providing support and ways to channel grief into action. All those who have been affected by a traffic crash are welcome. Tuesday, March 19, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Mokelumne Trail Bike and Pedestrian Bridge Ribbon Cutting. This marks the completion of construction of an 850-foot structure across Hwy 4. By connecting two sides of the Mokelumne Trail, the new bridge provides safe access to people walking and rolling between Antioch and Brentwood. Wednesday, March 20, 8:30 a.m. – Ride out by 8:45 a.m. sharp. Meet outside the Antioch eBART Station, 1600 Slatten Ranch Rd, Antioch. The ribbon cutting itself is 10-11 a.m. Amber Ln & Jeffery Way, Brentwood.
- Wednesday Caltrain Electric Trains Deep Dive. In advance of the in-person tour of Caltrain’s new electric trains, join SPUR for a deep dive into the electrification project. Wednesday, March 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday "The Street Project" - The Fight to Make Our Streets Safer - Documentary. This film takes viewers across the globe, from cycling-friendly meccas in Europe, to New York City and Phoenix, Arizona – one of the most dangerous cities in America for pedestrians – for a deep dive into how America views streets and how they can be made safer. Thursday, March 21, Doors at 6:30, screening 7-8 p.m. Roxie Theater, 3117 16th Street, S.F. Get tickets.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Sunday Smart City Cycling: Maneuvering. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line