Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 22

8:10 AM PDT on March 22, 2024

  • Tracing the Failures of Vision Zero (SFChron)
  • More on Victims of West Portal Crash (SFChron)
  • Decision to Consolidate Transit Could go to Voters (Patch)
  • Caltrain Getting Funds for Safety (RWCPulse)
  • BART Rider Arrested for Charging Phone (SFStandard)
  • Funds for Bike/Ped Path in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
  • More on East Bay Greenway Funding (Oaklandside)
  • Drivers Not Paying Tolls (SFGate)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (EastBayTimes)
  • S.F. Chops Down Old Oak Tree on Valencia (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: Want to Save Lives? Copy the Streets of Paris (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Mayor and Mayoral Candidates on West Portal Tragedy (SFStandard1, SFStandard2, SFStandard3)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Vision Zero

Commentary: Poor Leadership is the Through Line of the West Portal/Vision Zero Stories

March 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

The Biggest Wins — And Disappointments — From the ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants

March 22, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 21

March 21, 2024
See all posts