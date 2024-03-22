Headlines, March 22

- Tracing the Failures of Vision Zero (SFChron)
- More on Victims of West Portal Crash (SFChron)
- Decision to Consolidate Transit Could go to Voters (Patch)
- Caltrain Getting Funds for Safety (RWCPulse)
- BART Rider Arrested for Charging Phone (SFStandard)
- Funds for Bike/Ped Path in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
- More on East Bay Greenway Funding (Oaklandside)
- Drivers Not Paying Tolls (SFGate)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (EastBayTimes)
- S.F. Chops Down Old Oak Tree on Valencia (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: Want to Save Lives? Copy the Streets of Paris (SFChron)
- Commentary: Mayor and Mayoral Candidates on West Portal Tragedy (SFStandard1, SFStandard2, SFStandard3)
