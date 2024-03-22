Headlines, March 22

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

Tracing the Failures of Vision Zero ( SFChron

More on Victims of West Portal Crash ( SFChron

Decision to Consolidate Transit Could go to Voters ( Patch

Caltrain Getting Funds for Safety ( RWCPulse

BART Rider Arrested for Charging Phone ( SFStandard

Funds for Bike/Ped Path in San Rafael ( MarinIJ

More on East Bay Greenway Funding ( Oaklandside

Drivers Not Paying Tolls ( SFGate

But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign ( EastBayTimes

S.F. Chops Down Old Oak Tree on Valencia ( MissionLocal

Commentary: Want to Save Lives? Copy the Streets of Paris ( SFChron

SFStandard2, SFStandard3) Commentary: Mayor and Mayoral Candidates on West Portal Tragedy ( SFStandard1

