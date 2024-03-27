Headlines, March 27

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

Some of Country's Deadliest Intersections are in S.F. ( Underscore

ABC7, KRON4) More on West Portal Tragedy ( SFExaminer

S.F. Drivers Upset About Tickets for Parking on Sidewalk ( SFStandard

San Francisco Gets a New Ferry ( Hoodline

D5 Candidates Talk About Road Safety ( MissionLocal

Connie Chan Wants to be a Safe-Streets Advocate? ( KRON4

S.F. Supes Quash Housing Again ( SFChron

Mayor Breed Nominates Lydia So to San Francisco Planning Commission ( Hoodline

Planters are Hostile? ( SFStandard

Life on Yerba Buena Island ( SFChron

SFChron) Bay Area Bridges are Protected from Ship Collisions ( SFGate

Commentary: YIMBY Pledges to Donate Prop. 13 Windfall to Charity ( SFStandard

