Headlines, March 27

- Some of Country's Deadliest Intersections are in S.F. (Underscore)
- More on West Portal Tragedy (SFExaminer, ABC7, KRON4)
- S.F. Drivers Upset About Tickets for Parking on Sidewalk (SFStandard)
- San Francisco Gets a New Ferry (Hoodline)
- D5 Candidates Talk About Road Safety (MissionLocal)
- Connie Chan Wants to be a Safe-Streets Advocate? (KRON4)
- S.F. Supes Quash Housing Again (SFChron)
- Mayor Breed Nominates Lydia So to San Francisco Planning Commission (Hoodline)
- Planters are Hostile? (SFStandard)
- Life on Yerba Buena Island (SFChron)
- Bay Area Bridges are Protected from Ship Collisions (SFGate, SFChron)
- Commentary: YIMBY Pledges to Donate Prop. 13 Windfall to Charity (SFStandard)
