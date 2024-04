SFMTA to Add Fare Inspectors ( ABC7

More Cyclists, More Pedestrians Getting Killed ( Route50

More on No Turn on Red ( SFGate

Peskin's Housing Record ( SFChron

Documentary on Bay Area NIMBYs ( SFChron

Mayor Breed's Housing Compromise ( SFStandard

Should Oakland Require 'Affordable' Housing? ( Oaklandside

Tech Firm Opening Offices in Downtown ( SFGate

Tesla Driver Kills Himself While Allegedly Playing Video Game ( EastBayTimes

California Advances Destruction of Another Rail Route ( SFChron

Letters: Welcome OAK to the List of Misnamed Bay Area Stuff ( SFChron

