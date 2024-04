BART to Offer Final Rides on Original Equipment ( Trains

New Era of Ferry Service ( NYTimes

ABC7) Transit Inspected After Small Earthquake ( Hoodline

TechSpot) Muni Still Running on Floppy Disks? ( ABC7

The Direct Financial Cost of SFPD Abandoning Traffic Enforcement ( SFStandard

More on SFMTA Occasionally Enforcing Ban on Sidewalk Parking ( CBSNews

Towing Illegally Parked Cars of Drug Dealers? ( SFStandard

San Francisco Still Isn't Building Enough Housing ( SFStandard

How Fast is Waymo Expanding ( SFChron

Ranked-Choice Voting and Peskin's Entry into the Mayoral Race ( SFChron

Universal Studios Tour Makes People Afraid to Ride BART? ( SFGate

Hunger Strike Over Valencia Bike Lane? ( MissionLocal

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?