This Week: West Oakland Link, Morning Ride, Beautify the Path

6:29 AM PDT on April 8, 2024

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday West Oakland Link Public Meeting. Join the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to learn about a plan to connect the Bay Skyway/Bay Bridge Trail with West Oakland and the Port with bike and walking paths. Tuesday, April 9 6-7:30 p.m., register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, April 12, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Beautify the Bike Path. Spend a morning on bikes cleaning up with the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition, San Jose's Conservation Corps Trail Patrol, and Keep Coyote Creek Beautiful. Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. San José Conservation Corps and Charter School, 2650 Senter Road, San Jose.
  • Saturday Concord Group Ride + a Picnic in the Park. Join this Bike East Bay/High School club ride that wraps up with a picnic at Castle Rock Regional Park. Saturday, April 13, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Starts at the Bike Kitchen (at the back of Olympic High School’s Parking lot), 2730 Salvio Street, Concord.
  • Saturday Bike Meditation. For cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, April 13, 2-4 p.m. Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on this group ride to practice street-riding skills on increasingly high-volume streets. Preregistration required. Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. in S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line

