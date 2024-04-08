This Week: West Oakland Link, Morning Ride, Beautify the Path

TuesdayWest Oakland Link Public Meeting. Join the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to learn about a plan to connect the Bay Skyway/Bay Bridge Trail with West Oakland and the Port with bike and walking paths. Tuesday, April 9 6-7:30 p.m., register for Zoom link.
FridayWoman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, April 12, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
Saturday Beautify the Bike Path. Spend a morning on bikes cleaning up with the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition, San Jose's Conservation Corps Trail Patrol, and Keep Coyote Creek Beautiful. Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. San José Conservation Corps and Charter School, 2650 Senter Road, San Jose.
Saturday Concord Group Ride + a Picnic in the Park. Join this Bike East Bay/High School club ride that wraps up with a picnic at Castle Rock Regional Park. Saturday, April 13, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Starts at the Bike Kitchen (at the back of Olympic High School’s Parking lot), 2730 Salvio Street, Concord.
Saturday Bike Meditation. For cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, April 13, 2-4 p.m. Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
Sunday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on this group ride to practice street-riding skills on increasingly high-volume streets. Preregistration required. Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. in S.F.