Headlines, April 9

- D9 Candidates Talk About Valencia Bike Lane (MissionLocal)
- More on Last Days for BART's Old Trains (SFGate)
- More on No Turn on Red (Planetizen)
- Sideshow Stops Oakland Bay Bridge (SFGate)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in East Oakland (SFChron)
- Mayor Seeks State Aid for Downtown S.F. (SFExaminer)
- How has Downtown Oakland Changed? (Oaklandside)
- S.F. Still Falling Short of Housing Goals (SFStandard)
- Lawmaker Wants Public Housing (SFStandard)
- 'Builder's Remedy' Housing Project Coming to Sonoma (SFChron)
- Letters: Don't Starve Transit (SFChron)
- Commentary: Grow UCSF to Support Downtown San Francisco (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
