Headlines, April 9

D9 Candidates Talk About Valencia Bike Lane ( MissionLocal

More on Last Days for BART's Old Trains ( SFGate

More on No Turn on Red ( Planetizen

Sideshow Stops Oakland Bay Bridge ( SFGate

Driver Kills Pedestrian in East Oakland ( SFChron

Mayor Seeks State Aid for Downtown S.F. ( SFExaminer

How has Downtown Oakland Changed? ( Oaklandside

S.F. Still Falling Short of Housing Goals ( SFStandard

Lawmaker Wants Public Housing ( SFStandard

'Builder's Remedy' Housing Project Coming to Sonoma ( SFChron

Letters: Don't Starve Transit ( SFChron

Commentary: Grow UCSF to Support Downtown San Francisco ( SFStandard

