Headlines

Headlines, April 16

9:27 AM PDT on April 16, 2024

  • Protests shut down bridges, highways (SF StandardEast Bay TimesKRONPatch)
  • Public Comment Opens for San Pablo Ave Complete Streets Project in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Supes Propose Another Crackdown on Street Vending (Chron, Examiner)
  • I Mean...the Garage Is Right There....(Standard)
  • Musk Addresses "Necessary" Tesla Layoffs (Gate)
  • SF Reaches Deal with City Workers Union (Chron)
  • Special Election for Berkeley Council Seat Is Today (Berkeleyside)
  • This Year's Weather Is Wacky Rain, Fog, Hot Spells, etc... (Chron, Chron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

