Headlines, April 16

- Protests shut down bridges, highways (SF Standard, East Bay Times, KRON, Patch)
- Public Comment Opens for San Pablo Ave Complete Streets Project in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Supes Propose Another Crackdown on Street Vending (Chron, Examiner)
- I Mean...the Garage Is Right There....(Standard)
- Musk Addresses "Necessary" Tesla Layoffs (Gate)
- SF Reaches Deal with City Workers Union (Chron)
- Special Election for Berkeley Council Seat Is Today (Berkeleyside)
- This Year's Weather Is Wacky Rain, Fog, Hot Spells, etc... (Chron, Chron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA