Take the 2024 Streetsblog SF Reader Survey

Every now and again, Streetsblog likes to get a sense of who reads our publication. Our last reader survey was in 2020, and before that in 2018. The focus of our coverage has shifted a bit over the years - partially as a result of your answers.

Streetsblog wants to continue to concentrate its coverage based on where it can be effective and informative in our mission to support the safe and livable streets movement in the Bay Area. But with limited resources, decisions have to be made about which stories to cover and where to focus. Working in conjunction with research and consultancy professionals who are graciously volunteering their time, Streetsblog is seeking feedback in order to refine our coverage strategy.

Whether you're a regular Streetsblog reader, are visiting the website for the first time, or visit the site every now and then when you see something interesting on social media, we'd appreciate a few minutes of your time. We want to hear from you if our focus is going in the right direction and if we're covering stories you want to read about. Please click here to fill out our 2024 reader survey.

Thanks for all of your support over the years, whether as a reader or a donor and especially if you're a multi-time Streetsblog SF survey taker. If it so moves you, when you've done the survey, please consider donating so that the Streetsblog team can continue to do its work.