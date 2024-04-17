Headlines, April 17

- Hundreds of affordable homes slated near future BART Station (East Bay Times)
- BART issuing a lot of refunds on paper tickets (Standard)
- Tumlin: Parking enforcement is coming (Standard)
- More on Gaza Freeway Protests
- Breed makes YIMBY joke, draws headlines, in China (Standard)
- Schiff wants to be first US Senator to ride AIDS lifecycle (Bay Area Reporter)
- Santa Cruz transportation commissioners, county supes spar over budget, state grant for coastal rail trail (Santa Cruz Local)
- Report: who works from home in the Bay Area? (BayLink)
- Cecilia Lunaparra leads District 7 race for Berkeley City Council (Berkeleyside)
- There's supposed to be a really nice sunset tonight (Chron)
