Headlines

Headlines, April 17

8:20 AM PDT on April 17, 2024

A Schiff selfie from Lifecycle in 2014. Image: Adam Schiff/Facebook

  • Hundreds of affordable homes slated near future BART Station (East Bay Times)
  • BART issuing a lot of refunds on paper tickets (Standard)
  • Tumlin: Parking enforcement is coming (Standard)
  • More on Gaza Freeway Protests
  • Breed makes YIMBY joke, draws headlines, in China (Standard)
  • Schiff wants to be first US Senator to ride AIDS lifecycle (Bay Area Reporter)
  • Santa Cruz transportation commissioners, county supes spar over budget, state grant for coastal rail trail (Santa Cruz Local)
  • Report: who works from home in the Bay Area? (BayLink)
  • Cecilia Lunaparra leads District 7 race for Berkeley City Council (Berkeleyside)
  • There's supposed to be a really nice sunset tonight (Chron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

